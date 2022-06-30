Matrix Trust Co Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

PFE stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $285.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

