McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Upgraded to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $278.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $245.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.04.

NYSE MCD opened at $247.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.52. The company has a market capitalization of $183.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 24.0% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 290.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

