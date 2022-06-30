Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.93.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $260.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.50.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam grew its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.