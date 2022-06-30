ML & R Wealth Management LLC Invests $219,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

PG stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

