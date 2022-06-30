Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $220,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP opened at $55.36 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.