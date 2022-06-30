Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires 431 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 78,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Visa by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 14,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,307,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
