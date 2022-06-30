NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 2,586 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of IR stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

