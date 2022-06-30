NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 400 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,384,000 after acquiring an additional 241,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,933,000 after acquiring an additional 372,821 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,059,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,139,000 after acquiring an additional 347,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.63.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

