NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG opened at $202.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.