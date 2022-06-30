NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

NYSE:PNC opened at $157.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.38 and its 200 day moving average is $186.58. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.