NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 10,400 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.67 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

