NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 1,289 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

NYSE ZTS opened at $173.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day moving average is $191.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

