NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 3,200 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 10.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

AN stock opened at $116.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $957,941.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,474,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,592,768.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,474,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,117,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 878,577 shares of company stock valued at $99,165,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

