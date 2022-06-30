NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 290.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $28,515,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after acquiring an additional 239,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP grew its stake in Lennar by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 405,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,103,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.38.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

