NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 6,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 17.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Home Depot by 20.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $273.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $281.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

