NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 179 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa stock opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.76 and its 200-day moving average is $211.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.
In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,307,345 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
