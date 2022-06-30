NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 2,171 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

