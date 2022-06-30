NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,724,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Webster Financial by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Webster Financial by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of WBS opened at $43.45 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

