NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 1,050 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $282.98 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.46.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

