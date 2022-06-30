NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 6,100 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,807 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,509 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 422,484 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 399.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HQY stock opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -96.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.08. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $83.16.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

HealthEquity Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.