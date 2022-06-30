NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ducommun worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ducommun by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $288,437.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $499.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

