NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $34.24 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $1,773,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,092,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,280.30.
GOOGL opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,272.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,575.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.
Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
