NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $101.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

