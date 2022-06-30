NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.