NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $176.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.87 and its 200 day moving average is $212.00. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.