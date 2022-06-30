NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $162.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.95. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

