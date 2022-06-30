NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $69.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.