NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.2% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 20.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 276.7% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.08.

NFLX opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

