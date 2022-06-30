NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $220,000 in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
nCino stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $902,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.26.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
