NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $256,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,575 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

