NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $369,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.39 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

