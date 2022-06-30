NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $398,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

