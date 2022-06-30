NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,893 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM stock opened at $151.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

