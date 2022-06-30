NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,720 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

