NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $464,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.20.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $242.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

