NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.04.
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
