NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

FSP opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $428.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $167,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 102,900 shares of company stock worth $414,841. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

