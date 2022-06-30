NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

