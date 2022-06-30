NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $65.27 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $309.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. StockNews.com downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.61.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

