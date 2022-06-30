NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

