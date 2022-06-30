NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

