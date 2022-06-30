NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AtriCure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 148,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRC opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

