NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 7,000 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -119.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $98.86.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

