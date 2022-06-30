NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 9,500 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Terex by 28.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of TEX opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

