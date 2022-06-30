NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 34.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SunPower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

SPWR opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -100.93 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

