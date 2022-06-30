NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BOX by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of BOX by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,480,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.