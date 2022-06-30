NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.