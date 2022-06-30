NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 17,881 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,881 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Republic Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

NYSE:RSG opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $109.06 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

