NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 737 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $334.75 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.67. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.