NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 815 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCOM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.48 and a beta of 0.92. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $36.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

